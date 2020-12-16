Canadian Market Modestly Higher At Noon

After a positive start and a subsequent fall into negative territory, the Canadian stock market rebounded on Wednesday morning, led by gains in stocks. At noon, the market was modestly higher.

The rollout of vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, and optimism about a fiscal stimulus in the U.S. underpin sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which declined to 17,480.77 after hitting a high of 17,600.56 in early trades, was up 36.63 points or 0.2% at 17,543.11 a few minutes past noon.

Technology stock Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) is rising nearly 8%. Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) is gaining 2.7% and Absolute Software (ABST.TO) is up 1.5%.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) shares are up 1.5%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) said they have agreed to combine their businesses and create the world's largest global cannabis company based on pro forma revenue.

Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) is gaining about 3%, and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) is up by about 2%.

Energy stocks are down sharply. Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNX.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and ARC Resources (ARX.TO) are down 1.6 to 4%.

Bombardier (BBD.B.TO) announced that its mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation has received a new order worth $693 million from the Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe or BVG in Berlin for 117 Bombardier FLEXITY trams and their spare parts supply for up to 32 years. Bombardier Inc. shares are currently up 0.6%.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX.TO) and Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (PG.TO) announced this morning that they have entered into a definitive agreement, as per which Equinox Gold will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Premier. Equinox Gold is down 1.6%, while Premier Gold Mines shares are soaring more than 16%.

In economic news, data released by Statistics Canada this morning showed Canada's consumer price inflation rate rose to 1% year-on-year in November, the highest since last February.

Core consumer prices in Canada increased 1.5% in November this year over the same month in the previous year.

Another data from Statistics Canada said wholesale sales in Canada rose 1% over a month earlier in October 2020, following a downwardly revised 0.6% increase in September. It was the sixth consecutive gain in wholesale sales.

