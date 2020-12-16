European Markets Close Higher

European closed higher on Wednesday, reacting to positive updates on the vaccine front, fairly decent euro area economic data and rising optimism over a post-Brexit trade deal and a fiscal stimulus in the U.S.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Britain and the EU have moved closer to sealing an agreement, and that the next days were going to be decisive. The bloc's chief also noted that issues linked to governance have been resolved, while the level playing field and fisheries remain the sticking points in the talks.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.82%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.88%, Germany's DAX surged up 1.52% and France's CAC 40 gained 0.31%, while Switzerland's SMI ended stronger by 1.12%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia and Sweden ended higher.

Belgium, Iceland, Spain and Turkey closed weak.

In the German market, Bayer gained more than 4.5%. Continental AG shares rallied nearly 4% after presenting its realigned strategy with which it aims to achieve annual organic growth of around 5 to 8% on average in the mid-term.

Deutsche Post, Volkswagen, Beiersdorf, Henkel, Allianz, Fresenius Medical Care, SAP, Merck, HeidelbergCement and Munich RE gained 2 to 4%.

BioNTech SE shares saw strong buying. The German biotechnology firm and Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. have announced an agreement to supply Mainland China with an initial 100 million doses of their BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate against Covid-19 in 2021.

In France, Danone, WorldLine, LOreal, Atos, Valeo, Veolia, Sanofi, Peugeot and Capgemini moved up 2 to 3%, while Kering, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Sodexo, Publicis Groupe and Accor lost 1 to 2.5%.

In the UK market, Barratt Developments, M&G, JD Sports Fashion, Hargreaves Lansdown, Segro, Tesco, Auto Trader Group, Royal Dutch Shell, Avast and Admiral Group gained 3 to 5%.

Among the notable losers, Bunzl slid 3.7% and Standard Chartered ended nearly 2% down. Compass Group, HSBC Holdings, Smurfit Kappa, Just Eat Takeaway, Mondi and IHG closed lower by 1 to 2%.

In economic news, UK consumer price inflation slowed to a three-month low in November, weakening to 0.3% from 0.7% in October, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday. Economists had forecast the rate to come in at 0.6%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.1% after staying flat a month ago. This was the first fall in three months and in contrast to a 0.1% rise economists had forecast.

The UK private sector output recovered in December driven by another solid increase in the manufacturing sector, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed.

The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply composite output index rose to 50.7 in December from 49.0 in November.

Flash survey results from IHS Markit showed the French private sector logged a softer decline in December. The flash composite output index advanced more-than-expected to 49.6 from 40.6 in November. The expected score was 42.9.

Service providers registered a substantially slower reduction compared to November's six-month record. Meanwhile, manufacturers posted a fresh expansion in output.

Germany's private sector expanded again in December with the strength in manufacturing continuing to offset service sector weakness, survey results from IHS Markit revealed Wednesday.

The flash composite output index climbed unexpectedly to 52.5 from 51.7 in November. The reading was forecast to fall to 50.4. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

The services Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 47.7, up from 46.0 a month ago and above the consensus forecast of 44.0.

The manufacturing PMI advanced to 58.6 from 57.8 in November. The score was seen at 56.4.

The euro area private sector moved close to stabilization in December as stronger manufacturing output growth helped to counter a further drop in service sector activity, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed.

The composite output index advanced more-than-expected to 49.8 in December from 45.3 in the previous month. The expected level was 45.8.

Eurozone construction output grew 0.5% month-on-month in October, after a 2.7% decline a month earlier, data from Eurostat showed.

Another report from Eurostat said the annual growth in Eurozone labor costs eased in the third quarter, with hourly labor costs for the whole growing 1.6% year-on-year in the third quarter, slower than 3.6% rise in the second quarter.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com