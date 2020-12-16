South Korea Shares Tipped To Open In The Green

The South Korea stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had slipped almost 15 points or 0.6 percent. Now at a fresh record closing high, the KOSPI now sits just above the 2,770-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher on Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and hopes for stimulus. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the stocks and industrials were capped by mixed performances from the chemical companies and financials.

For the day, the index advanced 14.97 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 2,771.79 after trading between 2,761.50 and 2,781.08. Volume was 1.1 billion shares worth 13.3 trillion won. There were 542 gainers and 284 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.45 percent, while KB Financial shed 0.54 percent, Hana Financial dipped 0.28 percent, LG Electronics surged 4.18 percent, Samsung SDI spiked 2.17 percent, LG Chem rallied 2.25 percent, Lotte Chemical lost 0.55 percent, S-Oil skidded 1.25 percent, SK Innovation accelerated 2.44 percent, POSCO perked 0.93 percent, SK Telecom added 0.41 percent, KEPCO tumbled 1.67 percent, Hyundai Motor advanced 0.80 percent, Kia Motors gained 0.81 percent and Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks showed a lack of direction Wednesday before ending mixed, although the tech-heavy NASDAQ hit a new record closing high.

The Dow shed 44.77 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 30,154.54, while the NASDAQ jumped 63.13 points or 0.50 percent to end at 12,658.19 and the S&P 500 rose 6.55 points or 0.18 percent to close at 3,701.17.

The mixed close on Wall Street came after the Fed announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged while also revealing plans to continue its asset purchase program until the shows substantial progressed towards the central bank's goals of maximum employment and price stability.

Earlier in the day, traders were reluctant to make significant moves as they weighed optimism about a new fiscal stimulus bill against disappointing retail sales data. Traders have remained optimistic that lawmakers will eventually reach an agreement even though a deal on a new relief package has remained beyond their grasp for months.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said that retail sales slumped much more than expected in November. Also, the National Association of Home Builders reported that homebuilder confidence pulled back more than expected in December after reaching a record high in November.

Crude oil prices climbed Wednesday for a third straight session amid vaccine rollouts and optimism about fiscal stimulus in the U.S. A drop in crude inventories in the U.S. last week also contributed to oil's rise. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.20 or 0.4 percent at $47.82 a barrel.

