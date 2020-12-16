Additional Support Expected For Hong Kong Shares

The Hong Kong stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 300 points or 1.2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 26,460-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher on Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and hopes for stimulus. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the stocks and properties.

For the day, the index jumped 253.00 points or 0.97 percent to finish at 26,460.29 after trading between 26,318.74 and 26,510.19.

Among the actives, Techtronic Industries skyrocketed 5.11 percent, while AAC Technologies surged 3.02 percent, Hang Lung Properties soared 2.89 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical spiked 2.10 percent, Alibaba Group accelerated 2.03 percent, Hengan International rallied 1.73 percent, AIA Group jumped 1.51 percent, Sands China climbed 1.32 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China tumbled 1.27 percent, WuXi Biologics gathered 1.23 percent, New World Development perked 0.95 percent, WH Group advanced 0.93 percent, CITIC added 0.92 percent, Ping An Insurance collected 0.86 percent, Xiaomi Corporation dropped 0.85 percent, BOC Hong Kong gained 0.82 percent, China Mengniu Dairy rose 0.81 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) increased 0.58 percent, China Mobile was up 0.57 percent, China Life Insurance fell 0.12 percent and CNOOC, Hong Kong & China Gas, CK Infrastructure and Galaxy Entertainment were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks showed a lack of direction Wednesday before ending mixed, although the tech-heavy NASDAQ hit a new record closing high.

The Dow shed 44.77 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 30,154.54, while the NASDAQ jumped 63.13 points or 0.50 percent to end at 12,658.19 and the S&P 500 rose 6.55 points or 0.18 percent to close at 3,701.17.

The mixed close on Wall Street came after the Fed announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged while also revealing plans to continue its asset purchase program until the shows substantial progressed towards the central bank's goals of maximum employment and price stability.

Earlier in the day, traders were reluctant to make significant moves as they weighed optimism about a new fiscal stimulus bill against disappointing retail sales data. Traders have remained optimistic that lawmakers will eventually reach an agreement even though a deal on a new relief package has remained beyond their grasp for months.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said that retail sales slumped much more than expected in November. Also, the National Association of Home Builders reported that homebuilder confidence pulled back more than expected in December after reaching a record high in November.

Crude oil prices climbed Wednesday for a third straight session amid vaccine rollouts and optimism about fiscal stimulus in the U.S. A drop in crude inventories in the U.S. last week also contributed to oil's rise. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.20 or 0.4 percent at $47.82 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release November unemployment figures later today; in October, the jobless rate was 6.4 percent.

