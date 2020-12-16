Indonesia Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

The Indonesia stock market bounced higher again on Wednesday, one day after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 80 points or 1.4 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index remains just beneath the 6,120-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher on Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and hopes for stimulus. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the resource stocks, financial shares and telecoms.

For the day, the index soared 108.27 points or 1.80 percent to finish at 6,118.40 after trading between 6,046.87 and 6,123.95.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia climbed 1.19 percent, while Bank Mandiri collected 1.12 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.48 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia added 0.93 percent, Bank Central Asia advanced 2.36 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia gained 2.69 percent, Indosat skyrocketed 24.78 percent, Indocement rallied 4.21 percent, Semen Indonesia gathered 2.86 percent, United Tractors perked 2.26 percent, Astra Agro Lestari jumped 2.11 percent, Aneka Tambang surged 16.35 percent, Vale Indonesia soared 4.76 percent, Timah accelerated 10.83 percent and Bumi Resources and Indofood Suskes were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks showed a lack of direction Wednesday before ending mixed, although the tech-heavy NASDAQ hit a new record closing high.

The Dow shed 44.77 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 30,154.54, while the NASDAQ jumped 63.13 points or 0.50 percent to end at 12,658.19 and the S&P 500 rose 6.55 points or 0.18 percent to close at 3,701.17.

The mixed close on Wall Street came after the Fed announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged while also revealing plans to continue its asset purchase program until the shows substantial progressed towards the central bank's goals of maximum employment and price stability.

Earlier in the day, traders were reluctant to make significant moves as they weighed optimism about a new fiscal stimulus bill against disappointing retail sales data. Traders have remained optimistic that lawmakers will eventually reach an agreement even though a deal on a new relief package has remained beyond their grasp for months.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said that retail sales slumped much more than expected in November. Also, the National Association of Home Builders reported that homebuilder confidence pulled back more than expected in December after reaching a record high in November.

Crude oil prices climbed Wednesday for a third straight session amid vaccine rollouts and optimism about fiscal stimulus in the U.S. A drop in crude inventories in the U.S. last week also contributed to oil's rise. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.20 or 0.4 percent at $47.82 a barrel.

Closer to home, the central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting today and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 3.75 percent. The deposit and lending facility rates are also called steady at 3.0 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.

