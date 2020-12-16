Australia Jobless Rate Falls To 6.8% In November

The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 6.8 percent in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - beating expectations for 7.0 percent, which would have been unchanged.

The Australian added 90,000 jobs last month, blowing away forecasts for an increase of 50,000 jobs following the addition of 178,800 jobs in October.

The participation rate came in at 66.1 percent in November, beating forecasts for 66.0 percent and up from 65.8 percent in the previous month.

Economic News

