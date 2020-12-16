Singapore NODX Slide In November

Non-oil domestic exports in Singapore dropped 4.9 percent on year in November, Enterprise Singapore said on Thursday - missing forecasts for a gain of 2.0 percent following the 3.1 percent drop in October.

On a monthly basis, NODX slid 3.8 percent - again shy of expectations for a gain of 6.2 percent following the 5.4 percent decline in the previous month.

The decline was mainly due to decreases among petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, non-monetary gold and electronics.

NODX to the top 10 as a whole decreased in November, although exports to the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong increased.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.