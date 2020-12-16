Australian Market Extends Gains

The Australian stock market is advancing on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, following the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street as U.S. lawmakers made progress toward a stimulus deal. In addition, upbeat Australian employment data for November boosted sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is rising 36.30 points or 0.54 percent to 6,715.50, after touching a high of 6726.40. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 41.90 points or 0.61 percent to 6,958.60. Australian stocks closed higher on Wednesday.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is advancing more than 1 percent, while Rio Tinto and BHP Group are adding almost 1 percent each.

In the banking sector, ANZ Banking is rising more than 1 percent, while National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.5 percent to 0.7 percent.

Gold miners are edging higher after gold prices extended gains overnight. Newcrest Mining is higher by 0.3 percent and Evolution Mining is up 0.2 percent.

Oil stocks are also higher after crude oil prices rose for a third straight session overnight. Santos is advancing more than 1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent and Oil Search is up 0.4 percent.

Crown Resorts said it will go ahead with the December opening of its new Sydney complex and commence non-gaming operations as the gaming regulator has withheld a casino license. In addition, a temporary liquor license will enable the company to run a hotel, restaurants and bars at the Sydney complex. Shares of Crown Resorts are down 0.2 percent.

In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 6.8 percent in November, beating expectations for 7.0 percent, which would have been unchanged. The Australian added 90,000 jobs last month, blowing away forecasts for an increase of 50,000 jobs following the addition of 178,800 jobs in October.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged, while also revealing plans to continue its asset purchase program until the economy shows substantial progressed towards the central bank's goals of maximum employment and price stability. Earlier in the day, traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves as they weighed optimism about a new fiscal stimulus bill against disappointing retail sales data.

While the Dow dipped 44.77 points or 0.2 percent to 30,154.54, the Nasdaq climbed 63.13 points or 0.5 percent to 12,658.19 and the S&P 500 rose 6.55 points or 0.2 percent to 3,701.17.

The major European moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index surged up by 1.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices extended gains to a third straight session on Wednesday amid vaccine rollouts and optimism about fiscal stimulus in the U.S. WTI crude for January ended up $0.20 or about 0.4 percent at $47.82 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis