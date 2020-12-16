Japanese Market Little Changed

The Japanese stock market is little changed on Thursday in choppy trading following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street after the Federal Reserve revealed plans to continue its asset purchase program and as U.S. lawmakers made progress toward a stimulus deal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 5.85 points or 0.02 percent to 26,763.25, after falling to a low of 26,676.28 earlier. The Japanese market closed higher on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining more than 3 percent, while Fast Retailing is edging down 0.1 percent. In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is rising almost 2 percent, while Advantest is down 0.1 percent.

The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Sony is rising more than 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is adding almost 1 percent, while Canon is declining more than 1 percent and Panasonic is down almost 1percent.

Among automakers, Toyota is up 0.2 percent, while Honda is lower by 0.6 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up 0.1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is unchanged.

Convenience store operator Lawson will close about 85 stores across Japan over the year-end and New year holidays, Kyodo News reported, citing sources close to the matter. Shares of Lawson are declining more than 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Nexon Co. is rising more than 5 percent, while Shionogi & Co. and Japan Post Holdings are higher by more than 4 percent each. Mitsubishi Materials is advancing almost 4 percent.

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg reported that Japan Post Holdings' insurance unit plans to buy back about 300 billion yen of shares from its parent company.

Conversely, Isetan Mitsukoshi and Mitsui E&S Holdings are losing more than 4 percent each, while Fujifilm Holdings, NGK Insulators and J Front Retailing are lower by almost 4 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 103 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged, while also revealing plans to continue its asset purchase program until the shows substantial progressed towards the central bank's goals of maximum employment and price stability. Earlier in the day, traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves as they weighed optimism about a new fiscal stimulus bill against disappointing retail sales data.

While the Dow dipped 44.77 points or 0.2 percent to 30,154.54, the Nasdaq climbed 63.13 points or 0.5 percent to 12,658.19 and the S&P 500 rose 6.55 points or 0.2 percent to 3,701.17.

The major European moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the German DAX Index surged up by 1.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices extended gains to a third straight session on Wednesday amid vaccine rollouts and optimism about fiscal stimulus in the U.S. WTI crude for January ended up $0.20 or about 0.4 percent at $47.82 a barrel.

