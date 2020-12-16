Indian Shares Set To Open On Flat Note

Indian shares are likely to open on a flat note Thursday, tracking mixed cues from other Asian .

Sugar stocks could be in focus after the Union Cabinet cleared the export subsidy for sugar exports for the marketing year 2020-2021.

Telecom stocks may also see increased activity after the government approved the telecom spectrum auction to be held in March.

Meanwhile, India has scored below the global average on 8 out of 10 parameters in the Competitiveness Report 2020 published by the World Economic forum.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty hit record highs on Wednesday before closing about 0.9 percent higher on the back of improving domestic macroeconomic indicators and positive global cues.

The rupee rose by 5 paise to close at 73.58 against the dollar amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

Asian markets are trading mixed this morning and the dollar extended recent declines while gold held an advance. Oil prices hovered near nine-month high after the EIA crude oil inventory report revealed a larger-than-expected stockpile draw.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as investors reacted to downbeat economic data and kept an eye on stimulus negotiations and vaccine rollouts.

The Fed left its key interest rate near zero, as widely expected, and pledged to keep buying bonds until the shows substantial progress. A change in language indicated that the purchases could continue for longer than previously believed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.2 percent, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.2 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose half a percent to hit a fresh record closing high.

European markets gained ground on Wednesday as U.S. Congressional leaders inched closer to a stimulus breakthrough and the European Union reported progress toward a post-Brexit trade deal.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.8 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.5 percent, France's CAC 40 index edged up 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.9 percent.

