European Economics Preview: Bank Of England Monetary Policy Decision Due

The monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association is set to issue Europe's new car registrations data for November.



At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee releases survey results.

At 3.30 am ET, the Swiss National Bank announces its policy decision. The bank is forecast to retain the policy rate and interest on sight deposits at the SNB at a record low -0.75 percent.

In the meantime, Statistics Sweden is slated to issue unemployment data for November. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 8.4 percent from 7.8 percent in October.



At 4.00 am ET, Norges Bank is set to publish the interest rate decision.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area final consumer price data. According to flash estimate, consumer prices were down 0.3 percent on a yearly basis in November. The statistical office is expected to confirm the initial estimate.

Greece unemployment data is also due at 5.00 am ET.

At 7.00 am ET, the Bank of England announces the outcome of its monetary policy meeting. The nine-member committee is expected to hold the key rate a record low 0.10 percent and the asset purchase programme at GBP 895 billion after raising it by GBP 150 billion in November.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.