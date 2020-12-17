European Shares Set To Open On Steady Note

European stocks may open a tad higher on Thursday as investors look out for further developments in U.S. stimulus talks and keep up to date with the latest developments related to Covid-19.

"We're still close and we're gonna get there," U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky told reporters Wednesday evening as stimulus talks drag on.

The first Covid-19 vaccinations are underway at U.S. nursing homes, while the European Union is on track to approve its first Covid-19 vaccine ahead of Christmas.

A worker in Alaska experienced a serious allergic reaction to the Pfizer Inc. Covid-19 vaccine - highlighting the challenges ahead for a historic immunization drive in the U.S. Two similar cases were reported last week in Britain.

Health authorities in the U.S. say the Moderna vaccine could be approved for 'emergency use authorization' by the FDA as early as today.

Policy decisions from the Bank of England (BoE) and central banks in Mexico and Switzerland are due today. No policy changes are expected from the BoE or the Swiss National Bank.

The European Automobile Manufacturers Association is set to issue Europe's new car registrations data for November later in the day while the French statistical office Insee releases survey results.

Across the Atlantic, reports on weekly jobless claims, housing starts and Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity may sway sentiment.

Asian are trading mixed and the dollar extended recent declines while gold held firm near a one-week high. Oil prices hovered near nine-month high after the EIA crude oil inventory report revealed a larger-than-expected stockpile draw.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as investors reacted to downbeat economic data and kept an eye on stimulus negotiations and vaccine rollouts.

The Fed left its key interest rate near zero, as widely expected, and pledged to keep buying bonds until the shows substantial progress. A change in language indicated that the purchases could continue for longer than previously believed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.2 percent, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.2 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose half a percent to hit a fresh record closing high.

European markets gained ground on Wednesday as U.S. Congressional leaders inched closer to a stimulus breakthrough and the European Union reported progress toward a post-Brexit trade deal.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.8 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.5 percent, France's CAC 40 index edged up 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.9 percent.

