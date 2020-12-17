Europe Car Registrations Decline In November

Europe's new car registrations logged a double-digit decline in November as several European governments introduced new measures to contain the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported Thursday.

New car sales decreased 12 percent year-on-year in November after easing 7.8 percent in October.

France and Spain reported the biggest decreases of 27.0 percent and 18.7 percent respectively. At the same time, Italy's car registrations were down 8.3 percent and sales in Germany dropped moderately by 3 percent.

During January to November, the EU passenger car market contracted 25.5 percent to roughly 9 million units. Data showed that eleven months into the year, the impact of pandemic continued to weigh heavily on the cumulative performance of all EU .

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.