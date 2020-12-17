Austria Inflation Steady In November

Austria's consumer price inflation remained stable in November, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent year-on-year in November, same as seen in October.

Prices for housing, water and energy increased 2.1 percent yearly in November and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 2.7 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for transportation and message transmission declined by 3.1 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively.

Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.2 percent in November.

Inflation, based on the EU measure of the harmonized CPI, remained unchanged at 1.1 percent in November.

The HICP increased 0.2 percent monthly in November.

