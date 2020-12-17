Dutch Jobless Rate Decline In November

The Dutch unemployment rate fell in November, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year age group fell to a seasonally adjusted 4.0 percent in November from 4.3 percent in October.

The number of unemployed decreased to 378,000 in November from 406,000 in the previous month.

The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 25 years, fell to 9.4 percent in November from 10.1 percent in the previous month.

At the end of the month, 276,000 unemployment benefits were paid.

