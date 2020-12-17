French Business Confidence Rises In December

France's confidence rose in December, reversing the decline in the previous month, survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed on Thursday.

The manufacturing business confidence index climbed to 93 from 92 in November. That was in line with economists' expectations.

The indicator remains considerably below its long-term level of 100, INSEE said.

Keeping in mind a gradual exit from the second lockdown, businesses were more optimistic regarding their personal production prospects and less pessimistic in their general production expectations.

On the other hand, the balances on past production and overall order books have dragged down the business climate.

Separately, the statistical office reported that the business climate index rose sharply to 91.5 from 79.4 in November.

Conditions improved strongly in services and retail trade.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.