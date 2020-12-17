Italy Construction Output Falls For Second Month

Italy's construction output declined for the second straight month in October, albeit at a softer pace, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.

The construction output fell a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent month-on-month in October, after an 8.4 percent drop in September.

On a yearly basis, the construction output rose a working day adjusted 1.6 percent in October, after a 4.7 percent growth in the prior month.

On an unadjusted basis, the construction output decreased 1.7 percent annually in October, after an 8.3 percent gain in the prior month.

In the January to October period, the construction output dropped by 10.5 percent on both calendar-adjusted and unadjusted basis.

