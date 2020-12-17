HBO Max To Launch December 17 On Roku Devices

Video streaming device maker Roku Inc. (ROKU) and AT&T Inc.'s (T) WarnerMedia are bringing streaming service HBO Max to the Roku platform starting Thursday, December 17.

Roku noted that "Wonder Woman 1984", which debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day, will be available to HBO Max subscribers on their Roku devices directly at no additional cost.

HBO Max was launched in May this year, but was not available on Roku so far as Roku and WarnerMedia were attempting to reach an agreement.

From December 17, Roku users will be able to download HBO Max from the Roku channel store and subscribe directly on their Roku device to access all of HBO Max. This includes 10,000 hours of curated premium storytelling from HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Adult Swim and others.

For users already subscribed to HBO through their Roku devices, the HBO app will automatically update to become the HBO Max app. These users will be able to log in using their existing HBO credentials.

Other Roku users can download the new HBO Max channel and add it to their Roku home screen. HBO Max uses Roku Pay to pay on Roku streaming devices.

Beginning December 17, Roku users can access HBO Max offerings, including HBO original series like "Game of Thrones" and "The Sopranos", to newer favorites like "Lovecraft Country" and "The Undoing", award-winning specials, documentaries, and new movies every single week.

Roku users will be able to watch episodes of TV shows like "Friends", "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air", and "The Big Bang Theory" as well as all-new originals including "The Flight Attendant" and "Search Party".

In 2021, Roku users will have access to a full slate of Warner Bros. films that will debut on HBO Max in the U.S. concurrently with their theatrical releases. These include "The Matrix 4", "Mortal Kombat", "The Suicide Squad", and "Space Jam: A New Legacy".

Last week, AT&T CEO John Stankey noted that HBO Max is seeing improved traction. AT&T now has 12.6 million HBO Max activations, up from 8.6 million as of September 30, while the number of hours of engagement per week surged 36 percent in the past 30 days.

In November, WarnerMedia announced the rollout of HBO Max on Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Fire tablets from November 17, bringing HBO Max into the living rooms of tens of millions of Amazon device customers.

