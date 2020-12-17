Rebound Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market turned barely lower again on Thursday, one day after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had slipped almost 15 points or 0.6 percent. The KOSPI remains just above the 2,770-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on stimulus hopes and the ongoing coronavirus vaccine rollout. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished barely lower on Thursday following losses from the financials, support from the utilities and mixed performances from the industrials and stocks.

For the day, the index eased 1.36 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 2,770.43 after trading between 2,742.25 and 2,772.71. Volume was 998.4 million shares worth 15.8 trillion won. There were 493 decliners and 352 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial retreated 1.34 percent, while KB Financial declined 1.74 percent, Hana Financial fell 0.28 percent, Samsung Electronics lost 0.68 percent, LG Electronics slid 0.41 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.70 percent, Samsung SDI added 0.53 percent, LG Chem climbed 1.34 percent, Lotte Chemical surrendered 1.48 percent, S-Oil was up 0.14 percent, SK Innovation gathered 1.59 percent, POSCO sank 1.29 percent, SK Telecom lost 0.40 percent, KEPCO skyrocketed 10.17 percent, Hyundai Motor rose 0.26 percent and Kia Motors dropped 0.80 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Thursday and remained in the green throughout the session, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 148.83 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 30,303.37, while the NASDAQ jumped 106.56 points or 0.84 percent to end at 12,764.75 and the S&P 500 gained 21.31 points or 0.58 percent to close at 3,722.48.

The early strength on Wall Street came amid positive developments on the stimulus front, with lawmakers signaling progress toward an agreement on a new relief package.

The positive sentiment was partly offset by a Labor Department report showing an unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week. However, while this raised concerns about the outlook for the labor market, it could also put further pressure on lawmakers to reach an agreement on a stimulus bill.

Crude oil prices were up for the fourth straight day on Thursday, hitting a 10-month closing high on optimism about a relief package in the U.S. and the rollout of vaccines. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.54 or 1.1 percent at $48.36 a barrel.

