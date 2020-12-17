Renewed Support Expected For Malaysia Stock Market

The Malaysia stock market on Thursday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had risen almost 20 points or 1.2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,675-point plateau although it figures to rebound on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on stimulus hopes and the ongoing coronavirus vaccine rollout. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the glove makers, gains from the plantations and a mixed bag from the financials.

For the day, the index slid 7.06 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 1,674.35 after trading between 1,669.69 and 1,684.30. Volume was 9.235 billion shares worth 4.333 billion ringgit. There were 790 decliners and 445 gainers.

Among the actives, Kuala Lumpur Kepong surged 3.33 percent, while Hong Leong Financial plummeted 3.01 percent, Petronas Dagangan plunged 2.73 percent, KLCC Real Estate soared 2.67 percent, RHB Capital tanked 2.63 percent, Telekom Malaysia tumbled 2.55 percent, CIMB Group skidded 2.22 percent, Press Metal spiked 2.16 percent, Axiata accelerated 2.07 percent, Genting Malaysia retreated 1.77 percent, Public Bank declined 1.74 percent, Sime Darby rallied 1.31 percent, Genting surrendered 1.24 percent, IOI Corporation jumped 1.14 percent, Top Glove sank 1.03 percent, PPB Group climbed 0.96 percent, Dialog Group gathered 0.89 percent, Sime Darby Plantations perked 0.78 percent, MISC advanced 0.60 percent, Petronas Chemicals dropped 0.53 percent, IHH Healthcare added 0.52 percent, Hartalega Holdings shed 0.48 percent, Maybank collected 0.29 percent, Digi.com gained 0.24 percent, Maxis fell 0.20 percent, Petronas Gas rose 0.12 percent and Tenaga Nasional and Hong Leong Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Thursday and remained in the green throughout the session, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 148.83 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 30,303.37, while the NASDAQ jumped 106.56 points or 0.84 percent to end at 12,764.75 and the S&P 500 gained 21.31 points or 0.58 percent to close at 3,722.48.

The early strength on Wall Street came amid positive developments on the stimulus front, with lawmakers signaling progress toward an agreement on a new relief package.

The positive sentiment was partly offset by a Labor Department report showing an unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week. However, while this raised concerns about the outlook for the labor market, it could also put further pressure on lawmakers to reach an agreement on a stimulus bill.

Crude oil prices were up for the fourth straight day on Thursday, hitting a 10-month closing high on optimism about a relief package in the U.S. and the rollout of vaccines. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.54 or 1.1 percent at $48.36 a barrel.

