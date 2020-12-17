Taiwan Stock Market Predicted To Open In The Green

The Taiwan stock market headed south again on Thursday, one session after it had ended the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 200 points or 1.4 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 14,260-point plateau and now it's looking at a higher open on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on stimulus hopes and the ongoing coronavirus vaccine rollout. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and cement companies, while the stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index lost 45.53 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 14,258.93 after trading between 14,213.49 and 14,338.40.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial dropped 0.48 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.34 percent, CTBC Financial skidded 1.02 percent, Fubon Financial sank 0.32 percent, First Financial dipped 0.24 percent, E Sun Financial rose 0.20 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company fell 0.29 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation rallied 2.56 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.45 percent, Largan Precision slid 0.30 percent, MediaTek added 0.43 percent, Formosa Plastic lost 0.44 percent, Asia Cement plunged 2.39 percent, Taiwan Cement retreated 0.93 percent and Catcher Technology was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Thursday and remained in the green throughout the session, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 148.83 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 30,303.37, while the NASDAQ jumped 106.56 points or 0.84 percent to end at 12,764.75 and the S&P 500 gained 21.31 points or 0.58 percent to close at 3,722.48.

The early strength on Wall Street came amid positive developments on the stimulus front, with lawmakers signaling progress toward an agreement on a new relief package.

The positive sentiment was partly offset by a Labor Department report showing an unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week. However, while this raised concerns about the outlook for the labor market, it could also put further pressure on lawmakers to reach an agreement on a stimulus bill.

Crude oil prices were up for the fourth straight day on Thursday, hitting a 10-month closing high on optimism about a relief package in the U.S. and the rollout of vaccines. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.54 or 1.1 percent at $48.36 a barrel.

