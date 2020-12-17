Win Streak Expected To Continue For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, advancing more than 470 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 26,675-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on stimulus hopes and the ongoing coronavirus vaccine rollout. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the stocks and oil and insurance companies were limited by weakness from the financials and properties.

For the day, the index jumped 218.09 points or 0.82 percent to finish at the daily high of 26,678.38 after moving as low as 26,390.59.

Among the actives, WuXi Biologics skyrocketed 6.52 percent, while Hengan International surged 4.72 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical soared 4.12 percent, Alibaba Group spiked 2.79 percent, Techtronic Industries accelerated 1.81 percent, Ping An Insurance rallied 1.44 percent, BOC Hong Kong tumbled 1.43 percent, China Life Insurance collected 1.18 percent, CNOOC jumped 1.14 percent, China Mengniu Dairy climbed 1.03 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties skidded 0.95 percent, AAC Technologies gathered 0.94 percent, New World Development sank 0.94 percent, Power Assets dropped 0.73 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.64 percent, China Mobile lost 0.56 percent, Sands China added 0.43 percent, CITIC gained 0.18 percent, China Resources Land rose 0.16 percent, AIA Group eased 0.05 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec), WH Group, Hong Kong & China Gas, Galaxy Entertainment and Xiaomi Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Thursday and remained in the green throughout the session, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 148.83 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 30,303.37, while the NASDAQ jumped 106.56 points or 0.84 percent to end at 12,764.75 and the S&P 500 gained 21.31 points or 0.58 percent to close at 3,722.48.

The early strength on Wall Street came amid positive developments on the stimulus front, with lawmakers signaling progress toward an agreement on a new relief package.

The positive sentiment was partly offset by a Labor Department report showing an unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week. However, while this raised concerns about the outlook for the labor market, it could also put further pressure on lawmakers to reach an agreement on a stimulus bill.

Crude oil prices were up for the fourth straight day on Thursday, hitting a 10-month closing high on optimism about a relief package in the U.S. and the rollout of vaccines. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.54 or 1.1 percent at $48.36 a barrel.

