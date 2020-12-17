Indian Shares Seen Tad Lower On Weak Asian Cues

Indian shares are seen opening a tad lower on Friday after four straight sessions of gains. Weak cues from Asia may play spoilsport as investors become more optimistic about a stimulus bill in the United States.

Closer home, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the government has taken several measures to support the but no amount of intervention will be adequate to deal with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose about half a percent on Thursday to reach record closing highs while the rupee ended almost flat at 73.59 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian are moving lower this morning as the United States battled a fresh coronavirus outbreak and U.S. Congressional negotiators scrambled to pass a new round of coronavirus aid.

On the Brexit front, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was "very likely" there would be no agreement unless the bloc changed its position "substantially".

The dollar eased while gold hovered near one-month high. Oil prices eased but stayed within touching distance of nine-month highs hit overnight after reports that Chinese and Indian refineries are buying more crude oil than last month.

U.S. stocks rose overnight to reach new record closing highs as a $900 billion fiscal stimulus deal appeared imminent.

On the economic front, jobless claims rose more than expected while homebuilding and permits increased solidly in November, pointing to sustained housing market strength.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose half a percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.6 percent.

European markets extended gains to a fourth day on Thursday, with U.S. stimulus hopes, optimism about a post-Brexit trade deal and positive news on the vaccine front helping underpin investor sentiment.

Investors also reacted to the interest rate decisions from the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of England.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.3 percent. The German DAX gained 0.8 percent and France's CAC 40 index finished marginally higher, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.3 percent.

