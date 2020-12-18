European Economics Preview: UK Retail Sales Data Due

Retail sales data from the UK and confidence from Germany are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data for November. Economists forecast sales to fall 4.2 percent on month, reversing a 1.2 percent rise in October.

In the meantime, Germany's producer price figures are due. Prices are expected to decrease 0.6 percent annually in November, following a 0.7 percent fall in October.



At 3.55 am ET, Iceland's central bank announces its interest rate decision.

At 4.00 am ET, Germany's ifo business confidence survey results are due. The business confidence index is seen at 90.0 in December versus 90.7 in November.

In the meantime, industrial production and producer prices are due from Poland. Economists forecast output to grow 3 percent annually and producer prices to decline 0.2 percent in November.

Also, the European Central Bank releases euro area current account data for October, at 4.00 am.

At 5.30 am ET, Russia's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to hold its key rate at 4.25 percent.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is set to issue Industrial Trends survey data. The order book balance is seen at -34 versus -40 in November.

