Slovakia Producer Prices Decline Further In November

Slovakia's producer prices declined further in November, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

The producer price index fell 0.8 percent year-on-year in November, following a 1.3 percent decline in October. Prices fell for the eighth consecutive month.

The domestic market prices fell 0.1 percent annually in November, after a 0.7 percent increase in the previous month.

Prices for mining and quarrying grew 3.2 percent yearly in November, while those of manufacturing fell 3.6 percent.

Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply grew 5.7 percent and those of water supply gained 3.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices declined 0.4 percent in November, after a 0.3 percent increase in the preceding month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.