New Zealand Business Confidence Improves In December

New Zealand confidence rebounded in December, preliminary survey data from ANZ bank showed on Friday.

The business confidence index rose to 9.4 percent in December from -6.9 percent in November.

Firms own activity increased thirteen points to 21.7 percent and investment intentions rose eight points to 8.6 percent. Employment intentions grew nine points, with a net 8.8 percent of firms planning to increase employment.

The capacity utilization, which correlates with GDP, improved three points to 9.3 percent.

Inflationary pressures rose and the expected cost accelerated six points to 56.8 percent.

Profitability expectations rose to a net 6.8 percent of firms expecting higher profit. The export expectations indicator grew 10.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the ease of credit deteriorated seven points to -40.1 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.