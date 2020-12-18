Poland Producer Prices Fall In November

Poland's producer prices declined at a softer pace in November, data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

The producer price index fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in November, following a 0.4 percent decline in October. This was in line with economists' expectation.

Prices for manufacturing declined 0.9 percent yearly in November.

Meanwhile, prices for mining and quarrying accelerated 6.4 percent. Prices for water supply and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply gained 6.3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices remained unchanged in November, after a 0.6 percent fall in the preceding month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.