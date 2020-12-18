Poland Industrial Production Rises More Than Expected

Poland's industrial production rose more than expected in November, data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

Industrial production gained 5.4 percent annually in November. Economists had expected a 3.0 percent growth.

Production in water supply grew 7.4 percent yearly in November and those of manufacturing rose 7.2 percent.

Meanwhile, production in electricity, gas steam and air conditioning supply declined 10.5 percent and mining and quarrying fell 3.4 percent.

Among the main industrial groupings, production of intermediate goods increased 9.4 percent on year in November and durable goods grew 7.7 percent. Production in capital goods and non-durable consumer goods accelerated by 7.3 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, production of energy declined 8.0 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 1.6 percent in November.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production gained 3.5 percent annually in November.

