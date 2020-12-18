Italy Producer Prices Fall Further

Italy's producer prices continued to decline in November, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.

The producer price index declined 2.3 percent year-on-year in November, following a 2.4 percent fall in October.

On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.2 percent in November, after a 0.7 percent rise in the preceding month.

In the domestic market, producer prices fell 0.2 percent month-on-month and declined by 2.8 percent from a year ago in November.

Producer prices in the foreign market decreased 0.1 percent monthly in November and decreased 1.1 percent yearly.

