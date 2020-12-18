Italy Producer Prices Fall Further

Italy's producer prices continued to decline in November, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.
The producer price index declined 2.3 percent year-on-year in November, following a 2.4 percent fall in October.
On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.2 percent in November, after a 0.7 percent rise in the preceding month.
In the domestic market, producer prices fell 0.2 percent month-on-month and declined by 2.8 percent from a year ago in November.
Producer prices in the foreign market decreased 0.1 percent monthly in November and decreased 1.1 percent yearly.
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Economic News
What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.