New Zealand Credit Card Spending Data Due On Monday

New Zealand will on Monday release November numbers for credit card spending, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In October, card spending was down 6.3 percent on year.

Taiwan will see November numbers for export orders, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 13.4 percent on year after rising an annual 9.1 percent in October.

China will provide December prime rate numbers for one- and five-year loans. The one year is expected to hold steady at 3.85 percent, and five-year is tipped to be unchanged at 4.65 percent.

Hong Kong will release November inflation data; in October, consumer prices were down 0.2 percent on year.

The Philippines will provide October numbers for producer prices; in September, prices were down 3.9 percent on year.

Economic News

