Little Movement Seen For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market has tracked lower in consecutive trading days, sliding more than 50 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 14,250-point plateau and now it's looking at a flat open on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is hanging on the emergence of economic stimulus in the United States, which traders hope will pass in the hours leading up to today's market open. The European and U.S, markets ended in the red on Friday and the Asian markets will have a similarly soft lead until a coronavirus relief bill passes.

The TSE finished barely lower on Friday following weakness from the financials and mixed performances from the and cement stocks.

For the day, the index eased 8.94 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 14,249.96 after trading between 14,245.60 and 14,329.12.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial slid 0.36 percent, while CTBC Financial dipped 0.26 percent, Fubon Financial lost 0.43 percent, First Financial collected 0.24 percent, E Sun Financial was down 0.59 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.39 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 0.43 percent, Hon Hai Precision eased 0.11 percent, Largan Precision fell 0.30 percent, Catcher Technology advanced 0.74 percent, MediaTek sank 0.71 percent, Formosa Plastic jumped 1.78 percent, Asia Cement retreated 0.70 percent, Taiwan Cement gained 0.70 percent and Mega Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened slightly lower on Friday and remained mostly in the red throughout the session

The Dow shed 124.35 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 30,179.05, while the NASDAQ eased 9.06 points or 0.07 percent to close at 12,755.64 and the S&P 500 fell 13.07 points or 0.35 percent to close at 3,709.41. For the week, the Dow added 0.4 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 3.1 percent and the S&P rose 1.3 percent.

The pullback on Wall Street partly reflected profit taking, as traders cashed in on recent gains after Thursday's climb to record closing highs. Apprehension for a relief bill also nudged stocks lower.

Upbeat news on the coronavirus vaccine front helped limit the downside for the markets, with an FDA advisory panel giving a positive recommendation to Moderna's (MRNA) vaccine candidate.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Friday amid dwindling inventories and on that hopes energy demand will pick up after another coronavirus vaccine got the nod from the U.S. drug regulator. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.74 or 1.5 percent at $49.10 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will see November numbers for export orders later today, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 13.4 percent on year after rising an annual 9.1 percent in October.

