Mild Selling Pressure Tipped For Indonesia Bourse

The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sinking almost 15 points or 0.3 percent in that span. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,100-point plateau and it's called fairly flat on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is hanging on the emergence of economic stimulus in the United States, which traders hope will pass in the hours leading up to today's market open. The European and U.S, markets ended in the red on Friday and the Asian markets will have a similarly soft lead until a coronavirus relief bill passes.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Friday as losses from the financials and cement companies were mitigated by support from the resource stocks.

For the day, the index slid 9.06 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 6,104.32 after trading between 6,091.40 and 6,142.86.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia skidded 1.47 percent, while Bank Mandiri tanked 2.55 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga retreated 1.39 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia slid 0.37 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia dropped 1.15 percent, Bank Central Asia sank 1.95 percent, Indosat skyrocketed 15.74 percent, Indocement declined 1.33 percent, Semen Indonesia tumbled 2.90 percent, Indofood Suskes fell 0.36 percent, Astra Agro Lestari jumped 1.90 percent, Aneka Tambang surged 7.44 percent, Vale Indonesia shed 0.46 percent, Timah soared 4.22 percent, Bumi Resources surrendered 2.41 percent and Astra International was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened slightly lower on Friday and remained mostly in the red throughout the session

The Dow shed 124.35 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 30,179.05, while the NASDAQ eased 9.06 points or 0.07 percent to close at 12,755.64 and the S&P 500 fell 13.07 points or 0.35 percent to close at 3,709.41. For the week, the Dow added 0.4 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 3.1 percent and the S&P rose 1.3 percent.

The pullback on Wall Street partly reflected profit taking, as traders cashed in on recent gains after Thursday's climb to record closing highs. Apprehension for a relief bill also nudged stocks lower.

Upbeat news on the coronavirus vaccine front helped limit the downside for the markets, with an FDA advisory panel giving a positive recommendation to Moderna's (MRNA) vaccine candidate.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Friday amid dwindling inventories and on that hopes energy demand will pick up after another coronavirus vaccine got the nod from the U.S. drug regulator. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.74 or 1.5 percent at $49.10 a barrel.

