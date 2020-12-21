New Zealand Credit Card Spending Rises For Third Month

New Zealand's credit card spending rose for the third month in a row in November, figures from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand showed on Monday.

Overall credit card spending rose 0.1 percent month-on-month in November, after a 1.5 percent increase in October.

Domestic billing increased 0.9 percent monthly to NZ$3.874 billion and overseas billings surged 16.4 percent to NZ$280 million, data showed.

On a yearly basis, credit card spending decreased 5.6 percent in November, following a 6.0 percent decline in the previous month. This was the ninth consecutive fall.

