Taiwan Export Orders Rise More Than Expected

Taiwan's export orders rose more than expected in November, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.

Export orders grew 29.7 percent year-on-year in November. Economists had forecast a growth of 13.4 percent.

Orders for electronic products grew 37.8 percent yearly in November and demand for information and communication products gained 39.4 percent. Orders for transport equipment and optical, photogenic, cinematographic apparatus increased by 29.8 percent and 27.8 percent, respectively.

Demand for basic metals and articles thereof rose 25.2 percent and those for machinery surged 11.5 percent. Bookings for electrical machinery products and others accelerated by 8.9 percent and 30.5 percent.

Meanwhile, orders for mineral products, textile products and chemicals declined.

On a monthly basis, export orders rose 12.0 percent in November.

