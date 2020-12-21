Portugal Producer Prices Continue To Fall

Portugal's producer prices continued to decline in November, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.

The producer price index decreased 4.7 percent year-on-year in November, following a 4.6 percent decline in October and September.

Excluding the energy group, producer prices fell 0.7 percent in November, following a 1.0 percent decrease in the previous month.

Prices for energy declined 20.0 percent annually in November and those of intermediate goods decreased 1.6 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for investment goods rose 0.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices decreased 0.5 percent in November, after a 0.1 percent rise in the prior month.

Economic News

