Wall Street Sees Red

The second wave of COVID-19 in European countries and the U.S. China tensions are influencing investor sentiments on Monday. The trading activity might remain subdued throughout the week ahead of the Christmas Day holiday next Friday.

U.S. Futures Index suggests that Wall Street might open in negative.

Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading down.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were down 492.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 71.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 141.75 points.

The U.S. major averages all closed lower on Friday, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq posted only a modest loss, edging down 9.11 points or 0.8 percent to 12,755.64. The Dow slid 124.32 points or 0.4 percent to 30,179.05 and the S&P 500 fell 13.07 points or 0.4 percent to 3,709.41.

On the economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for November will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.55, while it was up 0.83 in the prior month.

Twenty-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET. Six-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Monday. Chinese shares rose on the day. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 25.67 points, or 0.76 percent, to 3,420.57.

Hong Kong stocks fell as the U.S. administration blacklisted another 59 Chinese companies and Beijing vowed to take action. The Hang Seng index ended down 191.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 26,306.68.

Japanese shares edged lower. The Nikkei average dipped from a 29-1/2-year high to end the session down 48.97 points, or 0.18 percent, at 26,714.42. The broader Topix index slipped 4.19 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,789.05.

Australian ended little changed with a negative bias.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the German DAX is losing 380.44 points or 2.79 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 136.62 points or 2.09 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is down 165.33 points or 1.57 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is sliding 2.77 percent.

