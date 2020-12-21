Walmart Introduces New Return Service 'Carrier Pickup By FedEx'

Walmart announced its partnership with logistics major FedEx to offer easy and free return options to customers.

Through the retail giant's new service "Carrier Pickup by FedEx," customers can schedule a return of the unwanted gift items purchased online, i.e., shipped and sold by Walmart.com. According to the company, the new return option is super-easy, free, and also will be available beyond the holiday season.

Carrier Pickup is available to all customers where FedEx provides Small Parcel Pickup service.

Customers who don't have access to a printer to return items can create a return request on the Walmart App or Walmart.com.

They can Select "Drop off at FedEx" as the return method; Get a return code / QR code; Take packaged return along with the QR code to any FedEx Office location; and a FedEx associate will scan the QR Code, print a free return label, attach it to the box, and ship it back to Walmart.

Customers who still wish to return their items in-store can use the extended holiday return options. All customers, who purchased items in-store, online or from a third-party vendor can return online using the Walmart app or on Walmart.com.

In many stores, the company is opening an alternate location within the store to make returns and help maintain social distancing guidelines.

Walmart if offering majority of the returned merchandise and enterprise assets to donation, product liquidation and numerous recycling programs. Since December 2019, it has diverted more than 100,000 tons of returned goods towards these causes.

Walmart's new return option follows major rival Amazon's recently announced options for free, convenient and easy returns, with more locations including UPS and Kohl's.

Last week, the e-commerce giant announced a longer returns window during the holiday season. Most items shipped between October 1 and December 31, 2020, can be returned until January 31, 2021. Amazon is also helping make returns even easier at over 500 Whole Foods Market stores across the U.S. by offering a box-free, label-free return option.

Amazon offers free returns at tens of thousands of drop-off locations for customers, including Amazon physical retail stores like Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Fresh grocery stores, and Amazon Go stores, and other locations like Whole Foods Market, Kohl's, and UPS.

