Concerns About New Virus Strain May Lead To Sell-Off On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a sharply lower opening on Monday, with stocks likely to extend the pullback seen last Friday.

Concerns about a new strain in the U.K. are likely to weigh on Wall Street, with the variant said to be 70 percent more infectious than the original strain.

The news of the new strain led Canada as well as several European countries, including Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, to order a suspension of flights from Britain.

More than 16 million Britons are now required to stay at home as a full lockdown came into force in London and the southeast of England.

The worries about the new coronavirus strain have offset news that Congressional leaders have reached an agreement on a new $900 billion relief package.

The bill will purportedly provide more federal assistance to small businesses, healthcare providers, and the unemployed and includes direct payments worth up to $600 per adult and child.

"As the American people continue battling the coronavirus this holiday season, they will not be on their own," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., said in a post on Twitter.

He added, "Congress has just reached an agreement. We will pass another rescue package ASAP. More help is on the way."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., expressed support for the bill but said they plan to push for more relief once President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

Stocks staged a recovery attempt late in the trading session on Friday but still ended the day lower following the advance seen on Thursday. The major averages finished the day in the red after reaching record intraday highs at the start of trading.

The major averages all closed lower, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq posted only a modest loss, edging down 9.11 points or 0.8 percent to 12,755.64. The Dow slid 124.32 points or 0.4 percent to 30,179.05 and the S&P 500 fell 13.07 points or 0.4 percent to 3,709.41.

Despite the drop on the day, the major averages all moved higher for the week. The Nasdaq soared by 3.1 percent, the S&P 500 jumped by 1.3 percent and the Dow rose by 0.4 percent.

The pullback on Wall Street partly reflected profit taking, as traders cashed in on recent gains after yesterday's climb to record closing highs.

Optimism about a new fiscal stimulus bill contributed to the strength on Thursday, although traders were waiting for more concrete developments before continuing to push stocks higher.

Upbeat news on the coronavirus vaccine front helped limit the downside for the , with an FDA advisory panel giving a positive recommendation to Moderna's (MRNA) vaccine candidate.

Additionally, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said the first late-stage trial for its vaccine candidate is now fully enrolled, with the healthcare giant expecting interim data by late January.

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Conference Board showed its index of leading U.S. economic indicators increased by slightly more than expected in the month of November.

The Conference Board said its leading economic index rose by 0.6 percent in November after climbing by 0.8 percent in October. Economists had expected the index to increase by 0.5 percent.

"The US LEI continued rising in November, but its pace of improvement has been decelerating in recent months, suggesting a significant moderation in growth as the US heads into 2021," said Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board.

Gold stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the trading session, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 2.8 percent.

The weakness among gold stocks came amid a modest decrease by the price of the precious metal.

Significant weakness was also visible among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 2.4 percent drop by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index. Oil service stocks moved lower despite an increase by the price of crude oil.

Airline, commercial real estate and steel stocks also saw considerable strength, while networking stocks showed a substantial move to the upside.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are tumbling $2.05 to $47.05 a barrel after climbing $0.74 to $49.10 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after slipping $1.50 to $1,888.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are sliding $4.20 to $1,884.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 103.46 yen versus the 103.30 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.2202 compared to last Friday's $1.2257.

Asia

Asian stocks ended broadly lower on Monday after a new strain of the Sars-CoV-2 virus was found in the U.K. that is 70 percent more infectious.

Faltering trade negotiations between Britain and the European Union and rising U.S.-China tensions overshadowed positive news across the Atlantic, where U.S. lawmakers reached a deal for a nearly $900 billion Covid-19 financial package to help struggling households and businesses.

Chinese shares rose as the country's central bank kept its key benchmark lending rate unchanged. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 25.67 points, or 0.8 percent, to 3,420.57.

Hong Kong stocks fell after the Trump administration blacklisted another 59 Chinese companies and Beijing vowed to take action. The Hang Seng Index ended down 191.92 points, or 0.7 percent, at 26,306.68.

Japanese shares edged lower as concerns about a spike in domestic coronavirus infections overshadowed investor optimism over new U.S. and Japanese stimulus packages.

The Nikkei 225 Index dipped from a 29-1/2-year high to end the session down 48.97 points, or 0.2 percent, at 26,714.42. The broader Topix slipped 4.19 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,789.05.

Honda Motor and Nintendo fell over 2 percent, while Daikin Industries advanced 2.5 percent. Heavyweight Softbank Group added 1.6 percent on reports that the company's Vision Fund is preparing to raise between $500 million and $600 million via an initial public offering of its first special purpose acquisition company.

Australian markets ended little changed with a negative bias as all states and territories imposed travel restrictions on Sydney amid a growing cluster of coronavirus cases.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) sent a stern "do not come to us" message to Sydney and warned people they would be quarantined for 14 days if they arrived from Sydney.

Falling oil prices pulled down energy stocks, with Beach Energy, Origin Energy and Woodside Petroleum declining between 1.6 percent and 2.5 percent. The big four banks ended narrowly mixed.

In the healthcare sector, Resmed rose nearly 2 percent to its highest level since December 9 before paring gains to end 1.1 percent higher.

Seoul stocks hit record closing highs as pharma stocks gained ground amid surging new coronavirus cases. The benchmark Kospi edged up 6.47 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,778.65. Samsung Biologics rallied 2.6 percent and Celltrion added 3.1 percent.

South Korea on Sunday reported 1,097 new coronavirus cases, the highest-ever single-day spike after staying above 1,000 for five straight days.

Europe

European stocks have fallen sharply on Monday, as a deadlock on fishing rights in Britain's waters continued to stall negotiations about a Brexit trade deal and a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain shut down much of the United Kingdom and disrupted international freight.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has plunged by 2.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 3 percent.

Travel-related stocks have been among the worst hit as Canada as well as European countries, including Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, ordered a suspension of flights from Britain.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield shares have also tumbled. The company said it reached separate agreements with several French institutional investors to sell the Village 3 office building and the Village 4 & Village 6 office buildings for the total net disposal price of 213 million euros.

United Internet has also declined after it announced a voluntary public takeover offer for Tele Columbus AG by Equity Management GmbH, a bidding company of Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, of 3.25 euros per Tele Columbus share.

Alstom has also moved to the downside. A consortium comprising Bombardier Transportation and Alstom has received a new order to supply 204 double-deck M7-type multifunctional coaches to the Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Belges (SNCB).

Royal Dutch Shell has also come under pressure. The company said it would write down $3.5 to $4.5 billion in the value of oil and gas assets in 2021.

Telecommunications company Vodafone has also fallen after saying it has ended talks to sell its Egyptian to Saudi Telecom Co.

U.S. Economic Reports

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $24 billion worth of twenty-year bonds.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) are soaring in pre-market trading after the rocket engine maker agreed to be acquired by Lockheed Martin (LMT) for $56 per share in cash, representing a premium of approximately 33 percent to Aerojet Rocketdyne's closing price on Friday.

Athletic apparel and footwear giant Nike (NKE) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting better than expected fiscal second quarter results and raising its full-year sales forecast.

Shares of RealPage (RP) are also seeing substantial pre-market strength after the property management software provider agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $88.75 per share in cash.

On the other hand, shares of QEP Resoruces (QEP) may come under pressure after the shale producer agreed to be acquired by Diamondback Energy (FANG) in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2.2 billion.

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of QEP breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale.

