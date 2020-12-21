Oversold Thai Stock Market Has Negative Lead

The Thai stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, plunging almost 85 points or 5.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,400-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on renewed coronavirus concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished with huge losses across the board on Monday thanks to virus concerns and civil unrest.

For the day, the index plummeted 80.60 points or 5.44 percent to finish at 1,401.78 after trading between 1,401.58 and 1,453.88. Volume was 34.402 billion shares worth 129.435 billion baht. There were 1,648 decliners and 339 gainers, with 132 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 5.33 percent, while Thailand Airport lost 4.23 percent, Asset World plummeted 9.80 percent, Bangkok Bank sank 5.60 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical fell 5.50 percent, Bangkok Expressway retreated 6.59 percent, BTS Group tanked 8.57 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods declined 6.36 percent, Gulf surrendered 6.99 percent, IRPC fell 4.23 percent, Kasikornbank slid 7.56 percent, Krung Thai Bank dropped 7.63 percent, PTT skidded 5.26 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gave away 4.48 percent, PTT Global Chemical tumbled 5.49 percent, Siam Commercial Bank was down 6.93 percent, Siam Concrete dipped 3.65 percent and TMB Bank cratered 9.32 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday but recovered as the day progressed to end mixed and little changed.

The Dow rose 37.40 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 30,216.45, while the NASDAQ fell 13.12 points or 0.10 percent to end at 12,742.52 and the S&P 500 slid 14.49 points or 0.39 percent to close at 3,694.92.

The early sell-off on Wall Street came on concerns about a new strain in the U.K., with the variant said to be 70 percent more infectious than the original strain. This led Canada as well as several European countries, including Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, to order a suspension of flights from Britain.

Selling pressure waned over the course of the session, however, as traders also reacted to news that Congressional leaders finally agreed on a new $900 billion relief package. The bill will purportedly provide more federal assistance to small businesses, healthcare providers, and the unemployed and includes direct payments worth up to $600 per adult and child.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Monday as reports of a surge in a new strain of coronavirus in the U.K. raised concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $1.27 or 2.6 percent at $47.97 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will provide November figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In October, imports were down 14.32 percent on year and exports fell 6.71 percent on year for a trade surplus of $2.05 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis