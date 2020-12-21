South Korea Producer Prices Sink 0.3% On Year In November

Producer prices in South Korea were down 0.3 percent on year in November, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - exceeding expectations for -0.8 percent and up from -0.6 percent in October.

On a monthly basis, producer prices were flat - again beating forecasts for a fall of 1 percent after slipping 0.5 percent in the previous month.

Among the individual components, prices for agriculture, forestry and marine products were down 1.6 percent on month, while manufacturing products rose 0.2 percent, utilities eased 0.2 percent and services were flat.

