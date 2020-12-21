Rally May Stall For South Korea Stock Market

The South Korea stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, collecting more than eight points or 0.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,780-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on renewed coronavirus concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Monday as gains from the financials and pharmaceuticals were offset by weakness from the automobile producers and oil companies.

For the day, the index added 6.47 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 2,778.65 after trading between 2,747.09 and 2,780.24. Volume was 1.1 billion shares worth 18.7 trillion won. There were 428 gainers and 415 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.45 percent, while KB Financial added 0.44 percent, Hana Financial advanced 0.70 percent, LG Electronics retreated 0.94 percent, SK Hynix tanked 2.11 percent, Samsung SDI fell 0.35 percent, LG Chem rose 0.12 percent, Lotte Chemical sank 0.75 percent, S-Oil shed 0.57 percent, SK Innovation lost 0.53 percent, POSCO perked 2.04 percent, SK Telecom climbed 1.01 percent, KEPCO dropped 0.88 percent, Hyundai Motor skidded 1.06 percent, Kia Motors tumbled 1.45 percent and Samsung Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday but recovered as the day progressed to end mixed and little changed.

The Dow rose 37.40 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 30,216.45, while the NASDAQ fell 13.12 points or 0.10 percent to end at 12,742.52 and the S&P 500 slid 14.49 points or 0.39 percent to close at 3,694.92.

The early sell-off on Wall Street came on concerns about a new strain in the U.K., with the variant said to be 70 percent more infectious than the original strain. This led Canada as well as several European countries, including Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, to order a suspension of flights from Britain.

Selling pressure waned over the course of the session, however, as traders also reacted to news that Congressional leaders finally agreed on a new $900 billion relief package. The bill will purportedly provide more federal assistance to small businesses, healthcare providers, and the unemployed and includes direct payments worth up to $600 per adult and child.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Monday as reports of a surge in a new strain of coronavirus in the U.K. raised concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $1.27 or 2.6 percent at $47.97 a barrel.

Closer to home, the Bank of Korea said this morning that producer prices eased 0.3 percent on year in November, exceeding expectations for -0.8 percent and up from -0.6 percent in October.

On a monthly basis, producer prices were flat - again beating forecasts for a fall of 1 percent after slipping 0.5 percent in the previous month.

