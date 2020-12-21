Renewed Consolidation Called For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market on Monday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 50 points or 0.3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 14,380-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on renewed coronavirus concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index advanced 135.00 points or 0.95 percent to finish at the daily high of 14,384.96 after moving as low as 14,166.89.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial gathered 0.85 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.51 percent, CTBC Financial added 0.52 percent, Fubon Financial skidded 1.09 percent, First Financial gained 0.24 percent, E Sun Financial was up 0.60 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.18 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation soared 3.49 percent, Hon Hai Precision rose 0.34 percent, Largan Precision advanced 1.06 percent, Catcher Technology tumbled 1.47 percent, MediaTek jumped 1.29 percent, Formosa Plastic surged 4.65 percent, Asia Cement perked 1.29 percent and Taiwan Cement improved 1.28 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday but recovered as the day progressed to end mixed and little changed.

The Dow rose 37.40 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 30,216.45, while the NASDAQ fell 13.12 points or 0.10 percent to end at 12,742.52 and the S&P 500 slid 14.49 points or 0.39 percent to close at 3,694.92.

The early sell-off on Wall Street came on concerns about a new strain in the U.K., with the variant said to be 70 percent more infectious than the original strain. This led Canada as well as several European countries, including Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, to order a suspension of flights from Britain.

Selling pressure waned over the course of the session, however, as traders also reacted to news that Congressional leaders finally agreed on a new $900 billion relief package. The bill will purportedly provide more federal assistance to small businesses, healthcare providers, and the unemployed and includes direct payments worth up to $600 per adult and child.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Monday as reports of a surge in a new strain of coronavirus in the U.K. raised concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $1.27 or 2.6 percent at $47.97 a barrel.

