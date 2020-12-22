European Economics Preview: UK GDP Data Due

Quarterly national accounts and public sector finances from the UK are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK GDP and public sector net borrowing figures for November. GDP is forecast to expand 15.5 percent sequentially in the third quarter, as initially estimated.

The budget deficit is forecast to widen to GBP 27.3 billion in November from GBP 21.58 billion in October.

In the meantime, Germany's Gfk consumer confidence survey results are due. The forward-looking consumer confidence index is seen at -8.8 in January versus -6.7 in December.

At 3.00 am ET, the National Institute of Economic Research is set to publish Sweden's economic tendency survey results.

Half an hour later, Statistics Sweden releases producer prices and retail sales for November.

