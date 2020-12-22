Sweden Economic Confidence Falls In December

Sweden's economic confidence fell marginally in December, data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Tuesday.

The economic tendency indicator declined to 95.6 in December from 95.8 in November.

The consumer confidence index increased to 92.3 in December from 88.6 in the prior month.

The manufacturing industry confidence index fell to 106.9 in December from 109.9 in the preceding month.

The retail trade confidence index decreased to 97.5 in December from 99.7 in the previous month.

The measure of construction morale rose to 95.6 in December from 94.9 in the prior month.

Economic News

