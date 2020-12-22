logo
Ireland Wholesale Prices Fall In November

Ireland's wholesale prices declined sharply in November, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Wholesale prices decreased 10.7 percent annually in November, following a 5.1 percent decline in October.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped 2.8 percent in November, after a 0.9 percent increase in the previous month.

Prices for export sales decreased by 2.8 percent monthly in November and fell 11.2 percent from a year ago.

Prices for home sales fell 0.4 percent in November and declined 1.8 percent from the previous year.

