Iceland Inflation Rises In December

Iceland's consumer price inflation rose in December after easing in the previous month, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 3.6 percent year-on-year in December, after a 3.5 percent increase in November. A similar rate of inflation was seen in October.

Excluding housing cost, inflation was 4.0 percent in December.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in December, following a 0.04 percent increase in the previous month.

Prices for owner occupied housing grew by 0.4 percent in December.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.