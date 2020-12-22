Sweden Producer Prices Continue To Fall In November

Sweden's producer prices continued to decline in November, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index declined 4.4 percent year-on-year in November, following a 4.2 percent fall in October. This was the eleventh consecutive fall in prices.

Import prices decreased 7.6 percent yearly in November and remained unchanged from a month ago.

Export prices declined 6.5 percent annually in November and fell 0.6 percent from the previous month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.2 percent in November.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales rose 5.7 percent yearly in November, following a 4.2 percent growth in October.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.8 percent in November.

Retail sales in durables grew 1.3 percent and those of consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores rose 0.1 percent.

