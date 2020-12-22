Futures Pointing To Roughly Flat Open On Wall Street

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to show a lack of direction in early trading.

Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the following the recent run to record highs.

Worries about a new strain may generate some negative sentiment, although news of the approval of a new stimulus bill is likely to help support the markets.

The $900 billion relief package includes federal assistance for the unemployed, small businesses and healthcare providers as well as $600 in direct payments to individuals.

The relief package was attached to a $1.4 trillion government spending bill that funds the government through September 30th. The bill is expected to be signed by President Donald Trump in the coming days.

The upcoming holidays may also contribute to light trading activity, but some traders are likely to stick around for a slew of U.S. economic data on Wednesday.

Stocks showed a significant recovery over the course of the trading session on Monday after moving sharply lower early in the day. The major averages climbed well off their early lows, with the Dow reaching positive territory.

After tumbling by more than 400 points in early trading, the Dow inched up 37.40 points or 0.1 percent to 30,216.45. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq edged down 13.12 points or 0.1 percent to 12,742.52 and the S&P 500 fell 14.49 points or 0.4 percent to 3,694.92.

The initial sell-off on Wall Street came amid concerns about a new coronavirus strain in the U.K., with the variant said to be 70 percent more infectious than the original strain.

The news of the new strain led Canada as well as several European countries, including Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands, to order a suspension of flights from Britain.

More than 16 million Britons are now required to stay at home as a full lockdown came into force in London and the southeast of England.

Selling pressure waned over the course of the session, however, as traders also reacted to news that Congressional leaders reached an agreement on a new $900 billion relief package.

The uptick by the Dow was partly due to a significant advance by shares of Nike (NKE), which surged up by 4.9 percent after the athletic apparel and footwear reported better than expected fiscal second quarter results and raised its full-year sales forecast.

Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) also posted strong gains after the Federal Reserve announced the nation's largest banks will be allowed to resume share repurchases in the first quarter of 2021.

Despite the recovery attempt by the broader markets, energy stocks ended the day sharply lower amid a steep drop by the price of crude oil.

Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index plummeted by 2.5 percent, the NYSE Arca Oil Index plunged by 2.4 percent, and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index dove by 2.1 percent.

Considerable weakness also remained visible among airline stocks, as reflected by the 2.4 percent slump by the NYSE Arca Airline Index.

Tobacco, utilities and pharmaceutical stocks also saw notable weakness on the day, while banking stocks showed a strong move to the upside over the course of the session.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are sliding $0.62 to $47.35 a barrel after tumbling $1.27 to $47.97 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after falling $6.10 to $1,882.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are edging down $0.10 to $1,882.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 103.45 yen compared to the 103.32 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2235 compared to yesterday's $1.2244.

Asia

Asian stocks fell broadly on Tuesday as Brexit trade talks continued in Brussels and the rampant spread of a new variant of the coronavirus renewed fears of another pandemic.

More than 40 countries have banned U.K. arrivals amid fears over the coronavirus mutation that was first identified in Britain.

China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 63.79 points, or 1.9 percent, to 3,356.78 as the United States issued additional visa restrictions on Chinese officials believed to have engaged in alleged human rights abuses and blamed Russia for an ambitious espionage operation. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended down 187.43 points, or 0.7 percent, at 26,119.25.

Japanese shares hit a three-week low on fears the new virus strain could slow the economic recovery. Rising concerns over domestic virus infections and profit taking ahead of year-end holidays also weighed on markets.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Monday asked all residents to celebrate Christmas and New Year at home with just their families.

The Nikkei 225 Index fell 278.03 points, or 1 percent, to 26,436.39, its lowest close since late November. The broader Topix closed 1.6 percent lower at 1,761.12.

Fujifilm Holdings plunged 6 percent after government officials deferred approval of its Avigan treatment for Covid-19. Oriental Land dropped 2.4 percent on a Nikkei report that Mitsui Fudosan reduced its stake in the Tokyo Disney Resort operator.

Australian markets fell sharply as concerns about a new highly transmissible coronavirus strain identified in the U.K. dented investors' appetite for riskier assets.

The new coronavirus strain, which is said to be up to 70 percent more transmissible than the original, led to a shutdown of much of Britain and set off tighter restrictions in Europe.

Investors ignored official data showing that Australia's total value of retail sales spiked a seasonally adjusted 7.0 percent month-on-month in November.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 70.30 points, or 1.1 percent, to 6,599.60, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended down 74.50 points, or 1.1 percent, at 6,845.50.

Oil Search, Woodside Petroleum and Santos fell over 3 percent as oil extended steep overnight losses on worries about a slower recovery in fuel demand.

Evolution Mining and Newcrest declined more than 2 percent each after bullion prices fell more than 1 percent in the previous session. Ramelius Resources slumped 6 percent and Silver Lake Resources plummeted 6.8 percent.

MGC Pharmaceuticals soared 8.3 percent after it received a cash grant from the government of Malta's enterprise fund toward its manufacturing facility on the Mediterranean island nation.

Seoul stocks tumbled amid concerns over rising Covid-19 cases at home and abroad. The benchmark Kospi ended down 44.97 points, or 1.6 percent, at 2,733.68 after closing at a record high in the previous session.

Foreigners sold shares worth a net 150 billion won, extending their selling streak to a fourth session as the government rolled out additional antivirus measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK Hynix shed 3 percent. Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics gave up 2.4 percent and leading chemical maker LG Chem declined 2.2 percent.

Europe

European stocks have advanced on Tuesday as Brexit trade talks continue in Brussels and the United States passed a long-awaited stimulus package that would send billions of dollars to American households and businesses grappling with the economic toll of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has risen by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index have both jumped by 1.1 percent.

Skanska, a European development and construction company, has moved notably higher after it signed a contract with British Land PLC to build a new office building in Blossom Street, London. British Land shares has also moved to the upside.

easyJet has soared after the airline agreed with Airbus to defer deliveries of a total of 22 aircraft to financial year 2027 - 2028 from financial year 2022 - 2024.

Building materials distributor and DIY retailer Grafton Group has also jumped. The company has agreed to acquire Proline Architectural Hardware, a distributor of architectural ironmongery products for doors.

CompuGroup Medical has also advanced. The company said it has successfully completed acquisition of eMDs for $240 million or 203 million euros.

Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA has also moved sharply higher after confirming its full-year forecast for 2020-21.

In economic news, German consumer confidence is set to fall in January due to the severe lockdown measures introduced to withstand the second wave of Covid-19 infections, survey results from the market research group GfK showed.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment index fell to -7.3 in January from -6.8 in December. The score was forecast to drop to -8.8.

Official data showed the U.K. rebounded at a faster than estimated pace in the third quarter, reflecting the effects of the easing of lockdown restrictions as well as some recovery of activity from the steep contraction in April.

Gross domestic product grew by a record 16 percent sequentially compared to the 15.5 percent expansion estimated previously. GDP had fallen by revised 18.8 percent in the second quarter.

Although this reflects some recovery of activity following the record contraction in the second quarter, GDP was 8.6 percent below where it was at the end of 2019. The annual fall in GDP was revised to 8.6 percent from 9.6 percent in the third quarter.

U.S. Economic Reports

Revised data released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed the U.S. economy grew by slightly more than previously estimated in the third quarter of 2020.

The report showed the spike in gross domestic product in the third quarter was upwardly revised to 33.4 percent from the previously reported 33.1 percent. Economists had expected the jump in GDP to be unrevised.

The Commerce Department said the unexpected upward revision primarily reflected larger increases in consumer spending and non-residential fixed investment.

The substantial increase in GDP in the third quarter came following a record contraction in the second quarter, when GDP plunged by 31.4 percent.

At 10 am ET, the National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release its report on existing home sales in the month of November. Existing home sales are expected to decrease by 1.0 percent in November after jumping by 4.3 percent in October.

The Conference Board is also due to release its report on consumer confidence in the month of December at 10 am ET. The consumer confidence index is expected to inch up to 97.0 in December after slumping to 96.1 in November.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) are skyrocketing in pre-market trading after the sporting goods retailer agreed to be acquired by Great American Outdoors Group for $18 per share in cash.

Peloton (PTON) is also seeing significant pre-market strength after announcing an agreement to acquire rival fitness equipment maker Precor in a transaction valued at $420 million. Peloton said the acquisition would accelerate its penetration of the commercial market.

On the other hand, shares of CarMax (KMX) may move to the downside after the used car retailer reported fiscal third quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates but an unexpected drop in same-store sales.

Fitness device maker Fitbit (FIT) is also likely to see initial weakness after Australia's antitrust regulator rejected Google's proposal to address competition concerns over its planned $2.1 billion acquisition of the company.

