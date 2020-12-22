Singapore Shares May Test Support At 2,800-Point Level

The Singapore stock market has ended lower in four straight sessions, sinking more than 45 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,825-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky, with coronavirus concerns offset by vaccine optimism. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, airlines and industrials.

For the day, the index lost 19.20 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 2,827.32 after trading between 2,803.97 and 2,844.82. Volume was 1.64 billion shares worth 1.32 billion Singapore dollars. There were 277 decliners and 178 gainers.

Among the actives, Singapore Airlines plummeted 3.42 percent, while SATS plunged 3.19 percent, Singapore Press Holdings tanked 2.68 percent, Thai Beverage tumbled 2.67 percent, CapitaLand skidded 2.14 percent, Comfort DelGro retreated 1.78 percent, Genting Singapore declined 1.74 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering surrendered 1.29 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding sank 1.07 percent, City Developments dropped 1.01 percent, Keppel Corp shed 0.93 percent, Hongkong Land jumped 0.71 percent, Ascendas REIT lost 0.67 percent, DBS Group fell 0.60 percent, SembCorp Industries slid 0.58 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dipped 0.50 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust slipped 0.48 percent, Wilmar International added 0.45 percent, Singapore Exchange rose 0.11 percent, United Overseas Bank eased 0.09 percent and Mapletree Logistics Trust, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, SingTel and CapitaLand Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow and S&P both opened lower and largely stayed that way, while the NASDAQ opened higher and was mostly in the green throughout the session.

The Dow shed 200.94 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 30,015.51, while the NASDAQ climbed 65.40 points or 0.51 percent to end at 12,807.92 and the S&P 500 fell 7.66 points or 0.21 percent to close at 3,687.26.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders seem reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following the recent run to record highs.

Reports about a new strain have generated some negative sentiment, although news of the approval of a new stimulus bill has helped prop up the markets.

In economic news, the Commerce Department released revised data showing the U.S. grew slightly more than estimated in Q3 of 2020. Also, the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales pulled back in November.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Tuesday amid rising worries about energy demand due to new restrictions on travel following a surge in coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $0.95 or 2 percent at $47.02 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will release November figures for consumer prices later today; in October, overall inflation was down 0.4 percent on month and 0.2 percent on year. Core CPI also was down 0.2 percent on year.

