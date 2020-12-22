Tech Shares May Lift Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market headed south again on Tuesday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 50 points or 0.3 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 14,175-point plateau although it may see renewed if mild support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is murky, with coronavirus concerns offset by vaccine optimism. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index tumbled 207.50 points or 1.44 percent to finish at 14,177.46 after trading between 14,175.69 and 14,411.93.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial declined 1.20 percent, while CTBC Financial shed 0.52 percent, Fubon Financial surrendered 1.32 percent, First Financial sank 0.48 percent, E Sun Financial dropped 1.19 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company skidded 1.36 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tanked 3.69 percent, Hon Hai Precision fell 0.34 percent, Largan Precision tumbled 2.99 percent, Catcher Technology retreated 1.25 percent, MediaTek lost 0.71 percent, Formosa Plastic eased 0.22 percent, Asia Cement was down 0.81 percent, Taiwan Cement slid 1.26 percent and Mega Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow and S&P both opened lower and largely stayed that way, while the NASDAQ opened higher and was mostly in the green throughout the session.

The Dow shed 200.94 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 30,015.51, while the NASDAQ climbed 65.40 points or 0.51 percent to end at 12,807.92 and the S&P 500 fell 7.66 points or 0.21 percent to close at 3,687.26.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders seem reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following the recent run to record highs.

Reports about a new strain have generated some negative sentiment, although news of the approval of a new stimulus bill has helped prop up the markets.

In economic news, the Commerce Department released revised data showing the U.S. grew slightly more than estimated in Q3 of 2020. Also, the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales pulled back in November.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Tuesday amid rising worries about energy demand due to new restrictions on travel following a surge in coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $0.95 or 2 percent at $47.02 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide November numbers for industrial production and retail sales later today. In October, output was up 7.06 percent on year and sales were up an annual 3.26 percent.

